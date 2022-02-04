White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: Biden Has His Own Relationship With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) President Joe Biden is of the opinion that the United States has its own relationship with China, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday when asked how Biden the relations between Moscow and Beijing through the lens of his broader foreign policy goals.

"The President views it as we have our own relationship with China," Psaki said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping met in Beijing. The two leaders signed a joint declaration on outcomes. Both leaders said they opposed a further enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon what they said were its ideologized cold war approaches.