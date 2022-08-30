White House on Reports of $1.1Bln Taiwan Arms Deal: No Announcement to Preview

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that she has nothing to preview at present regarding the possible US arms deal with Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that she has nothing to preview at present regarding the possible US arms deal with Taiwan.

"I don't have any announcement at this time or don't have anything to preview," Jean-Pierre said.

On Monday, US media reported the Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.

1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that will include 60 anti-ship and 100 air-to-air missiles.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik the United States must immediately stop selling weapons to the island. The spokesperson also said US arms sales to Taiwan gravely violate the one-China principle and Beijing will continue to take resolute and strong measures to firmly defend China's sovereignty and security interests.