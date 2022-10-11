White House on Reports of Musk-Putin Call: Billionaire Does Not Represent US Government

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk does not serve as an official representative of the US government, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday following reports of a call between Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk does not serve as an official representative of the US government, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday following reports of a call between Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations. Obviously, he's not representing the United States government in those conversations," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby's statement comes following reports from the Eurasia Group that Musk spoke with Putin before publishing a contentious, viral poll on Twitter proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include provisions such as guarantees of water supply to Crimea and UN-monitored referenda in several regions to join the Russian Federation.

The proposed peace deal was met with criticism and derision by Ukrainian officials, including by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.