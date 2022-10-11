UrduPoint.com

White House On Reports Of Musk-Putin Call: Billionaire Does Not Represent US Government

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk does not serve as an official representative of the US government, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday following reports of a call between Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin

"I'll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations. Obviously, he's not representing the United States government in those conversations," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby's statement comes following reports from the Eurasia Group that Musk spoke with Putin before publishing a contentious, viral poll on Twitter proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include provisions such as guarantees of water supply to Crimea and UN-monitored referenda in several regions to join the Russian Federation.

The proposed peace deal was met with criticism and derision by Ukrainian officials, including by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

