White House on Reports of Secret US-Russia Talks: People Claim Lots of Things

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to confirm media reports of the United States and Russia conducting behind-the-scenes talks on a potential solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"People claim a lot of things about conversations that the United States has or doesn't have.

I don't have any specific conversations (between Washington and Moscow) to read out to you," Karine said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has conducted confidential talks in recent weeks with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Commenting on the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that "Anglo-Saxon newspapers have been publishing numerous hoaxes."