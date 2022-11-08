UrduPoint.com

White House On Reports Of Secret US-Russia Talks: People Claim Lots Of Things

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

White House on Reports of Secret US-Russia Talks: People Claim Lots of Things

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to confirm media reports of the United States and Russia conducting behind-the-scenes talks on a potential solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"People claim a lot of things about conversations that the United States has or doesn't have.

I don't have any specific conversations (between Washington and Moscow) to read out to you," Karine said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has conducted confidential talks in recent weeks with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Commenting on the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that "Anglo-Saxon newspapers have been publishing numerous hoaxes."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House United States Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

55 minutes ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

51 minutes ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

51 minutes ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

1 hour ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

1 hour ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.