White House On Risk Of Repeat Of January 6 Riot: No Credible Threats To Midterms

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US law enforcement agencies have not identified any credible threats related to the midterm elections this week, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Law enforcement has briefed us that there are no specific credible threats identified at this point.

The (US) President (Joe Biden) has been briefed on the threat environment and directed that all appropriate steps be taken to ensure safe and secure voting occurs," Karine said during a press briefing when asked whether there is a chance of a repeat of the January 6 events following the midterms.

On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the riot.

