White House On Russia Calling Up 300,000 Reservists: That Is A Lot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Mobilization of 300,000 reservists in Russia is "a lot," National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"300,000 troops - that is a lot," Kirby told ABC news.
