Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 10:05 PM

The United States respects Germany's right to manage its relations with China in its own way, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, commenting on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing

"We usually respect and appreciate that Germany wants to manage its bilateral relationship with China in the way that it seems most fit, most appropriate," Kirby told a briefing.

The German chancellor is paying an official one-day visit to China. The year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Scholz is the first Western leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

