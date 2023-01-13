White House On Sending Abram Tanks To Ukraine: Won't Get Ahead Of Future Announcements
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Biden administration has not made any decision yet on whether it will consider sending US Abram tanks to Ukraine to use amid Russia's special military operation, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
"I won't get ahead of decisions on security assistance that haven't been made yet," Kirby said during a press conference.