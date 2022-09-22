UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:50 PM

White House on Strategic Stability Talks: 'Not Time for Business as Usual With Russia'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Strategic stability talks between the United States and Russia may be unlikely anytime soon given the current state of relations between Washington and Moscow, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This is not the time for business as usual with Russia," Kirby said when asked about whether it may be possible to resume strategic stability dialogue in the near future.

In August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov likewise cast doubts on a resumption of strategic stability talks with the US, citing "recklessly aggressive" policy by Washington.

