(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom's provision of long-range "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles to Ukraine is a sovereign decision, and every country is free to decide for itself, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United Kingdom's provision of long-range "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles to Ukraine is a sovereign decision, and every country is free to decide for itself, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

On Thursday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London is sending Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev.

"These are sovereign decisions. Every country gets to make these decisions for themselves, and should be allowed to speak to those decisions," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby underscored that the US policy with regard to sending long-range missile systems to Ukraine has not changed.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly stated that the United States is not going to send long-range missiles to Ukraine.