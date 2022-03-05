White House on Volunteer Fighters: Americans Should Not Travel to Ukraine for Any Reason

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Biden administration advises US citizens not to travel to Ukraine for any reason, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday when asked whether the United States would encourage Americans to fight in Ukraine.

"Our guidance continues to be that American citizens should not travel to Ukraine for any reason ," Psaki said Shawn asked about the US government's position on volunteer fighters.

On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine in responding to requests for help from Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have supplied weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin and Stinger missiles.