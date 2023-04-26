White House On Whether Biden Wants Ukraine To Join NATO Before 2024 Says 'Up To Alliance'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that it is up to the alliance members to decide whether Ukraine becomes a NATO member before the end of Joe Biden's term, and that Washington favors an open door policy.

"That is going to be up to NATO and the NATO allies to decide," Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing on Tuesday. "The US position when it comes to NATO accession has been clear for decades: we support an open door policy for NATO."