White House on Zelenskyy Inviting Biden to Visit Ukraine: No Travel to Announce or Preview

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there are currently no travel arrangements to announce regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invitation for US President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy invited Biden to visit Kiev in the coming days and said the visit could help de-escalate tensions with Russia. Ukraine' Office of the President said that Zelenskyy spoke by telephone with Biden, thanked him for the United States' support and invited Biden to visit Ukraine.

"I don't have any travel plans to announce or preview at this time," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.