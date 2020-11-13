UrduPoint.com
White House Operating Under Assumption Trump Will Have Second Term In Office - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

White House Operating Under Assumption Trump Will Have Second Term in Office - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The White House is now operating under the assumption that President Donald Trump will have a second term in office, the US media reported on Friday.

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption there will be a second Trump term," Navarro said in an interview with Fox business.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been officially certified as counting is still underway in some states. Major US corporate media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

However, Trump has said was the winner but his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud. Consequently, Trump has asked for audits and recounts in several states and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal court.

More Stories From World

