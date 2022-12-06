UrduPoint.com

White House Opposes Repeal Of Military Covid Vaccine Mandates - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 01:49 AM

White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vaccine Mandates - Kirby

The White House opposes the possibility of repealing the vaccine mandate for military personnel, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The White House opposes the possibility of repealing the vaccine mandate for military personnel, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"(Biden) continues to believe that all Americans including those in the armed forces should be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19," said Kirby at a press briefing.

The GOP is vying to repeal that mandate as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set to be unveiled on Monday.

Related Topics

White House All

Recent Stories

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ra ..

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ramaphosa

1 minute ago
 Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie ..

Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

1 minute ago
 Violence at work has affected more than one in fiv ..

Violence at work has affected more than one in five people worldwide: UN report

1 minute ago
 Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of ass ..

Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December

4 minutes ago
 Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behin ..

Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon to Return to Earth - NA ..

4 minutes ago
 Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 ..

Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 Killed, 4 Injured - Russian Mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.