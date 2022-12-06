White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vaccine Mandates - Kirby

The White House opposes the possibility of repealing the vaccine mandate for military personnel, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The White House opposes the possibility of repealing the vaccine mandate for military personnel, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"(Biden) continues to believe that all Americans including those in the armed forces should be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19," said Kirby at a press briefing.

The GOP is vying to repeal that mandate as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set to be unveiled on Monday.