UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House 'Optimistic' Trump Can Leave Hospital Later On Monday - Chief Of Staff

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:34 PM

White House 'Optimistic' Trump Can Leave Hospital Later on Monday - Chief of Staff

The White House expects that President Donald Trump will be able to leave the hospital and return to his residence later in the day now that his health has improved following several days of treatment for COVID-19, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The White House expects that President Donald Trump will be able to leave the hospital and return to his residence later in the day now that his health has improved following several days of treatment for COVID-19, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

"Spoke to the president this morning," Meadows said in a statement to Fox news. "He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule." He added that the president "will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress."

Related Topics

White House Trump Progress

Recent Stories

Zayed University Council adopts new policies to im ..

21 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates last phase of blood bank restorati ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmiri bearing brunt of Sh Abdullah's political ..

37 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and A ..

37 minutes ago

PM directs for comprehensive roadmap for issue of ..

39 minutes ago

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.