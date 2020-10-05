White House 'Optimistic' Trump Can Leave Hospital Later on Monday - Chief of Staff

The White House expects that President Donald Trump will be able to leave the hospital and return to his residence later in the day now that his health has improved following several days of treatment for COVID-19, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The White House expects that President Donald Trump will be able to leave the hospital and return to his residence later in the day now that his health has improved following several days of treatment for COVID-19, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

"Spoke to the president this morning," Meadows said in a statement to Fox news. "He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule." He added that the president "will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress."