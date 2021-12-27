UrduPoint.com

White House Pandemic Adviser Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:47 PM

White House Pandemic Adviser Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties - Reports

White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday advised the US public not to hold New Year's Eve parties in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday advised the US public not to hold New Year's Eve parties in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

"I would stay away from that," Fauci said told CNN when asked about whether residents should hold New Year's Eve parties. "(W)hen you're talking about a New Year's Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating.

You do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year."

However, Fauci approved of small family gatherings with individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Last week, the United States reported an average of 150,000 new daily coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Health officials in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, have said infections occurred in vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

Related Topics

White House South Africa United States Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

3 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

33 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

33 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

2 hours ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.