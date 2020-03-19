UrduPoint.com
White House Partnering With Media To Inform Public On Coronavirus Risks - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The White House in a press release said it is partnering with major media networks and other digital platforms to distribute important information to the US public about ways to handle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"President Donald J. Trump today announced a major partnership with the Ad Council, major media networks, and digital platforms to effectively communicate accurate and timely information directly to the American people," the release said on Wednesday.

NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia and ABC/Walt Disney Television have all agreed to roll out important announcements across their channels to inform the US public on steps to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the release said.

The information may include public service announcements about social distancing, personal hygiene and mental health, the release added.

The Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed that as of Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in the United States reached 115 with a 25 percent increase in confirmed cases. There are now a total of at least 7,324 confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 recorded in the United States, according to the data.

