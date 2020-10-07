White House Physician Says Trump Free of Covid-19 Symptoms For 24 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Donald Trump has been symptom-free of the novel coronavirus disease for more than 24 hours and shows detectable levels of antibodies, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) President Donald Trump has been symptom-free of the novel coronavirus disease for more than 24 hours and shows detectable levels of antibodies, his physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.

"He's now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since hospitalization," Conley said. "Of note today, the President's labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable."