UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Picks US Arms Control Expert Ryan Tully As Top Russia Official - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

White House Picks US Arms Control Expert Ryan Tully as Top Russia Official - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) US arms control adviser Ryan Tully has been promoted to be the director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council and will start his new role at the White House on Monday, Politico reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Tully "brings a wealth of experience and his selection reflects the administration's prioritization of trilateral arms control with Russia and China, 5G security cooperation with European partners, seeking equitable burden-sharing among NATO allies, and revitalizing our nuclear deterrent," NSC spokesman John Ullyot said as quoted by Politico on Friday.

Tully recently accompanied US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Vienna for arms control talks with the Russian counterparts.

He currently serves as a senior adviser on arms control and the director for the National Security Council's directorate on weapons of mass destruction. Prior to December 2018, Tully was a senior adviser for the State Department's arms control division.

Tully is the fifth official to take up the position during President Donald Trump's tenure. Former officials who held the post include Fionna Hill and Tim Morrison, who testified in the Trump impeachment inquiry earlier this year.

The report said Tully also served as a staff member in the Senate Intelligence Committee for seven years, where he worked on issues related to Russia and Europe, arms control and energy security.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Russia Europe China Nuclear White House Trump Vienna 5G December 2018 Post

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

16 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

French Scientists Detect Traces of COVID-19 in Was ..

5 minutes ago

German Foreign Office Summons Chinese Ambassador t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.