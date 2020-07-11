White House Picks US Arms Control Expert Ryan Tully as Top Russia Official - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) US arms control adviser Ryan Tully has been promoted to be the director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council and will start his new role at the White House on Monday, Politico reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Tully "brings a wealth of experience and his selection reflects the administration's prioritization of trilateral arms control with Russia and China, 5G security cooperation with European partners, seeking equitable burden-sharing among NATO allies, and revitalizing our nuclear deterrent," NSC spokesman John Ullyot said as quoted by Politico on Friday.

Tully recently accompanied US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in Vienna for arms control talks with the Russian counterparts.

He currently serves as a senior adviser on arms control and the director for the National Security Council's directorate on weapons of mass destruction. Prior to December 2018, Tully was a senior adviser for the State Department's arms control division.

Tully is the fifth official to take up the position during President Donald Trump's tenure. Former officials who held the post include Fionna Hill and Tim Morrison, who testified in the Trump impeachment inquiry earlier this year.

The report said Tully also served as a staff member in the Senate Intelligence Committee for seven years, where he worked on issues related to Russia and Europe, arms control and energy security.