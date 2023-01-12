UrduPoint.com

White House Plans To Narrow Down Executive Order On Investment In China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The White House plans to narrow down its planned executive order imposing controls on US investment in China, Axios reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The White House plans to narrow down its planned executive order imposing controls on US investment in China, Axios reported on Thursday.

The order will be more focused on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors, and exclude biotechnology and battery technology.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly met with key cabinet secretaries last month regarding the improvements, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked for more time to consult with allies about its implications.

The finalized version would likely be months away, meaning it would come after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China in February, the news outlet said. Blinken's trip and the executive order are not related, the report said, citing a US official.

