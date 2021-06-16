UrduPoint.com
White House Pool Reporter Says Media Scuffle At Geneva Summit 'Most Chaotic' In Decade

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

White House Pool Reporter Says Media Scuffle At Geneva Summit 'Most Chaotic' in Decade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A White House pool correspondent shared in his report on Wednesday that the media fight in the wake of the meeting between the Russian and Us presidents is the most chaotic she has witnessed in almost a decade.

"The media scuffle was the most chaotic [I have] seen at a presidential event in nine years," Anita Kumar of Politico said in a pool report. "Journalists pushed and shoved, yelling at each other to move but no one did... Both presidents watched and listened to the media scuffle in front of them. They appeared amused by the scene. At one point, Biden leaned over and spoke to the interpreter and smiled."

Several minutes after that, Kumar wrote, Russian security pulled the red rope separating the press from the two presidents.

"Russian security yelled at journalists to get out and began pushing journalists. Journalists and White House officials screamed back that the Russian security should stop touching us," Kumar said. "[I] was pushed multiple times, nearly to the ground, as many poolers tripped over the red rope."

All eyes are on Geneva's Villa La Grange where Putin and Biden are meeting face-to-face for the first time in Biden's presidency, with high expectations that the two world leaders will reach common ground on a number of issues of global importance, and ease tensions in bilateral relations.

