White House Postpones April 21 Visit By Spain's King And Queen - Press Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

White House Postpones April 21 Visit by Spain's King and Queen - Press Secretary

The White House has postponed plans to host Spain's king and queen on April 21 as world leaders focus on efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The White House has postponed plans to host Spain's king and queen on April 21 as world leaders focus on efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday,.

"In order for the United States and Spain to continue to devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response, the April 21, 2020, White House State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain has been postponed," the spokesperson said. "President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future."

Washington will continue to work with Spain and all other European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

