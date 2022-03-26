UrduPoint.com

White House Postpones Biden's Summit With Southeast Asian Leaders - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The White House has indefinitely postponed a summit with Southeast Asia leaders that was scheduled for the next week due to a number of schedule conflicts, Politico reported on Friday citing a National Security Council spokesperson.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) summit was initially set to take place on Monday and Tuesday at the White House but was canceled, as neither the Biden administration nor ASEAN wanted it to take place without key members of the organization, the report said.

>