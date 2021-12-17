White House Prepared to Discuss Security Guarantees With Russia - Reports

The United States is open to talks with Russia regarding the latter's newly unveiled proposals on European security and will be in touch with Moscow soon, a White House official said on Friday, according to media reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States is open to talks with Russia regarding the latter's newly unveiled proposals on European security and will be in touch with Moscow soon, a White House official said on Friday, according to media reports.

"We are prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia. We are having discussions with European allies and partners, and will be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon," the official said, as quoted by Reuters.