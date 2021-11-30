White House Prepares for Biden-Putin Virtual Meeting in December - Washington Post

US President Joe Biden and his assistants prepare for a virtual conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place next month, the Washington Post has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his assistants prepare for a virtual conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place next month, the Washington Post has reported.

According to the newspaper, the White House is discussing options for containing Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine, including increasing military aid to Kiev and imposing new sanctions.