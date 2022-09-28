UrduPoint.com

White House Preparing For Departure Of Treasury Chief Yellen After Midterms - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) White House officials are quietly preparing for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to depart from the administration after the midterm elections, Axios reported.

The move would mark the first and most consequential exit in what might be a complete reorganization of President Joe Biden's economic team, the report said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

