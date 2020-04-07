White House Press Secretary Grisham Leaving Post - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her position to return to her previous roll in the administration, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her position to return to her previous roll in the administration, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump's new chief of staff Mark Meadows is considering several candidates to replace Grisham, who will return to her previous position as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, the report said. The list of candidates includes Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, CNN reported.