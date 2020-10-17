White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Recovered From COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she had recovered from COVID-19.

"Blessed to be COVID clear!" McEnany wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday.

The press secretary said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on October 5.

Three days earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had been infected with COVID-19. After undergoing treatment, the US leader tested negative for the coronavirus disease on October 10.