White House Press Secretary Says Not Sure Biden, Trump Will Hold Talks In Near Future

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:06 PM

White House Press Secretary Says Not Sure Biden, Trump Will Hold Talks in Near Future

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in her first press briefing under new US administration that it was unclear whether the newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden plans to talk to former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in her first press briefing under new US administration that it was unclear whether the newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden plans to talk to former President Donald Trump.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed a number of executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies. After entering the Oval Office, Biden told reporters that Trump wrote him a "very generous" letter to mark the transition.

"I was with him when he was reading the letter in the Oval Office, right before he signed the executive actions, and his view was that this is a letter that was private, as he said to you all," Psaki said, adding that "it was both generous and gracious. And it was just a reflection of him not planning to release the letter unilaterally."

The press secretary added that there were no immediate plans for the current and former presidents to exchange views.

