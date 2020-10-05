UrduPoint.com
White House Press Secretary Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Experiencing No Symptoms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

White House Press Secretary Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Experiencing No Symptoms

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is experiencing no symptoms at present

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is experiencing no symptoms at present.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said.

