White House Press Secretary Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Experiencing No Symptoms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is experiencing no symptoms at present.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said.