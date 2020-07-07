White House Press Secretary Says Trump Never Supported Confederate Flag

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday that President Donald Trump has never supported the confederate flag.

Earlier in the day, Trump said via Twitter that NASCAR's decision to ban the confederate flag from its events and its show of unity behind an African American driver who thought he had a noose placed in his garage had caused viewership to go down.

"The president never said that, you're taking his tweet completely out of context," McEnany said during a press briefing when asked whether Trump supports the Confederate flag.

In June, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said a noose was found in his garage, which lead to speculations that he was the target of a hate crime.

The FBI investigated the incident and concluded that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime, citing photographic evidence that confirms the garage door pull handle fashioned like a noose was there since as early as last fall.

Before the FBI reached a conclusion in the investigation, NASCAR posted a video that showed drivers and staff walking with Wallace in solidarity prior to a race at Talladega Superspeedway in the state of Alabama.