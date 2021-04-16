White House Promises 'More News' Later on Friday on Raising US Refugee Cap

(@FahadShabbir)

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters to expect "more news" later on Friday on the US refugees cap that President Joe Biden has vowed to raise

"I actually expect we will have some more news on this today. So stay tuned," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Biden promised to reinstate the refugee admissions in the United States back at 125,000 for "the first full fiscal year" of his administration. Last October, his predecessor Donald Trump lowered the cap to 15,000.

Psaki said that it took the Biden administration some time to evaluate "how trashed in some ways the refugee processing system had become" and to rebuild "some of those muscles."