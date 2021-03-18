UrduPoint.com
White House Promises 'Straightforward' Relations With Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Biden administration will be straightforward in its relations with Russia, but will hold Moscow accountable for what any malign actions while seeking cooperation in areas of mutual interest, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Psaki said that the White House has "certainly seen those reports" about Russia recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations following allegations that Moscow interfered in the 2020 US presidential election and Joe Biden's remarks that he considers his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to be "a killer."

"I would say that our administration is going to take a different approach in our relationship to Russia than the previous administration. We are going to be straightforward and we are going to be direct in areas where we have concerns," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki mentioned the ongoing intelligence review of Russia-related allegations and vowed that "Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken."

"We will have more on that soon," Psaki said. "He [Biden] is not going to hold back in his direct communications, nor he is going to hold back publicly."

At the same time, the United States believes there are areas where it could work together with Russia, Psaki said.

"We have still found ways to work together on areas where we have mutual interests including the extension of New START [arms control treaty] by five years. That's diplomacy in action," she added.

Asked whether Biden was speaking literally or metaphorically when he called Putin a killer, Psaki said that she does not have any more analysis to provide on that issue.

