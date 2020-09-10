UrduPoint.com
White House Pushes Back On Audio Of Trump Downplaying COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

White House Pushes Back on Audio of Trump Downplaying COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans on the dangers of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing audio from prominent US journalist Bob Woodward's interview with the president for his upcoming book "Rage," that Trump in February admitted to downplaying the deadly threat posed by COVID-19. CNN transcribed the recording - the actual audio clip has yet to be posted.

"Absolutely not," McEnany told reporters when asked whether Trump intentionally misled Americans about the threat of the pandemic. "The president has never lied to the American public on COVID-19."

The president, she said, was trying to express calm and confidence in the face of insurmountable challenges.

Trump also said he knew COVID-19 was airborne as well, according to the audio transcript.

Later in February, Trump said the virus would disappear and that the number of US cases would go down within a couple of days.

In a separate interview on March 19, Trump told Woodward he purposely wanted to conceal from the US public the serious threat from COVID-19.

Trump was asked if he remembers receiving an intelligence briefing from National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warning him that COVID-19 would be the biggest national security threat of his presidency. In response, the US president said he didn't remember but added, "I'm sure he said it."

In a final interview in July, Trump told Woodward that COVID-19 had nothing to do with him and was not his fault, placing all blame on China.

The United States has reported more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 189,970 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

