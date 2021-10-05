UrduPoint.com

White House Refers To CDC To Address Acceptance Of Sputnik Vaccine For Travel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when asked if foreign travelers that received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would be allowed to enter the United States.

"I would point to the CDC, as you know, we're going to have an update in our international travel guidelines as we get closer to November, early November remains the timeline that we're focused on. I will leave it to our health experts to outline more specifics," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The United States will close international travel in November to foreign nationals without pre-approved vaccinations However, details about which vaccines will be accepted is pending.

