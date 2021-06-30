UrduPoint.com
White House Refuses To Comment On Putin's Words About US Role In Black Sea Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

White House Refuses to Comment on Putin's Words About US Role in Black Sea Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday refused to comment on Vladimir Putin's words about the US role in rhe recent incident involving the passage of a British warship in the Russian waters off Crimea.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president said that both the UK and the US were behind the "complex" scheme that involved both the British destroyer and a US reconnaissance aircraft that took off from a NATO base in Greece earlier in the morning on the same day.

"I don't have anything to detail or confirm to you here from the podium. I certainly point you to the Department of Defense on any specifics," Psaki told journalists who asked her to comment on Putin's words.

The UK's HMS Defender made inroads to Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea on June 23, prompting the Russian navy to fire warning shots. London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released a video footage of the encounter, confirming Moscow's account of events.

More Stories From World

