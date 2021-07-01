White House Refuses to Comment on Trump Organization Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The White House is not prepared to comment on the situation surrounding the investigation into Trump Organization, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are not going to comment on the case at this time... in general, the president believes that the wealthiest among us should pay their fair share," she said.

Stressing that she speaks in general and not commenting on the particular case, she said that "On Thursday, Trump Organization chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday to face charges in a probe of alleged tax-related crimes committed by the former US president's company.

The attorney's office is expected to announce the criminal charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization later in the day.

Shortly after Weisselberg turned himself in, the Trump Organization issued a statement denying that the CFO had committed any crimes during his 48 years at the company. The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors began investigating the organization more than two years ago.