White House Refutes New Russian Reports Claiming US Had Bio Weapons In Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday disapproved of Russian claims that the United States had bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Russian armed forces' head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said the Russian military has received new information about the key figures involved in US military biological projects in Ukraine, who have been "in the shadows" until now.

"There are no bio weapons labs, there is no bio weapons work being done by or with the United States with Ukraine in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the United States had been working with the Ukrainians on some pandemic prevention and research. All of those all those research facilities were vacated and safely deactivated before Russia's special military operation began, he added.

Russia believes that the United States has been researching pathogens near the Russian border for use in its biological weapons program.