WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday refuted media reports that say the Biden administration is preparing for the departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterm elections in November.

"While we are prudently planning for potential transitions, post-midterm elections, neither Secretary Yellen nor (Director of the National Economic Council of the United States) Brian Deese are part of those plans," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier this week, US media reported that White House officials are quietly preparing for Yellen to depart from the administration after the midterm elections.

The move would mark the first and most consequential exit in what might be a complete reorganization of President Joe Biden's economic team, the report said.