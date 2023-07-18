White House Reiterates No Sanctions on Russian Agricultural Goods Amid Grain Deal Collapse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States is not considering altering its sanctions policy in the wake of the Black Sea Grain Initiative's collapse, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday, arguing that the country has never put any restrictions on Russian agricultural products.

"There is no reason to consider changes, since we're not doing it (sanctioning) in the first place," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby reiterated the Biden administration's position that US sanctions are in no way impacting the ability of Russia to export agricultural products.