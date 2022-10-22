UrduPoint.com

White House Reiterates Objection To OPEC+ Cuts Amid Claims US 'Bullying' Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday reiterated the Biden administration's objections to the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production starting in November, when asked about comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accusing the United States of "bullying" Saudi Arabia over the decision.

"We've been very clear about the OPEC+ decision and how we found it to be short-sighted, especially in the time of what we're seeing with our global markets. So, we believe that it was a mistake," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "It's going to hurt the countries who have lower economies, and middle economy countries.

"

Biden will reevaluate the US-Saudi relationship in a bipartisan and strategic way, Jean-Pierre added.

The Biden administration has condemned the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as a boon to Russia, whose energy market the collective West targeted with sanctions in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.

The US's particular criticism of Saudi Arabia for the decision unanimously agreed upon by OPEC+ amounts to "bullying," Cavusoglu said on Friday during a news conference in Turkey.

Turkey does not believe it is right for the US to continue pressuring Saudi Arabia as it has, Cavusoglu said.

