White House Rejects House Democrats' COVID-19 Bill As 'Unserious' Proposal - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

White House Rejects House Democrats' COVID-19 Bill as 'Unserious' Proposal - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement on Wednesday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's novel coronavirus relief proposal is a partisan measure that cannot be taken seriously.

House Democrats have introduced a new $3 trillion relief package to fund state and local governments and boost stimulus payments for people in need amid the pandemic. The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Friday.

"Speaker Pelosi's bill - an unserious proposal written to appease her base - is overflowing with spending unrelated to the coronavirus," McEnany said.

McEnany said Pelosi's proposal would grant stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants in the United States, ban sharing of information about lower-cost health insurance choices, and eliminate voter identification requirements.

The spokesperson added that Democrats in the House of Representatives are politicizing the pandemic and using it to push their partisan agenda.

