UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Rejects Rumors Trump Considering Firing Fauci - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

White House Rejects Rumors Trump Considering Firing Fauci - Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement on Monday rejected rumors that President Donald Trump is thinking of firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top US coronavirus response official.

"This media chatter is ridiculous - President Trump is not firing  Dr. Fauci," Gidley said. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump."

US media began to speculate that Trump may be considering Fauci's removal after he shared a tweet on Sunday calling for Fauci to be fired.

Fauci and Trump have contradicted each other at times when giving health advice to the US public amid the pandemic. While Trump downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak at the beginning and supports reopening the American economy soon, Fauci has been more cautious of such a move and projected that the COVID-19 outbreak would have a devastating impact in the United States.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States has more than 572,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 23,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.  

Related Topics

Firing White House Trump United States May Sunday Media Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

54 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

2 hours ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.