White House Rejects Rumors Trump Considering Firing Fauci - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement on Monday rejected rumors that President Donald Trump is thinking of firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top US coronavirus response official.

"This media chatter is ridiculous - President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci," Gidley said. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump."

US media began to speculate that Trump may be considering Fauci's removal after he shared a tweet on Sunday calling for Fauci to be fired.

Fauci and Trump have contradicted each other at times when giving health advice to the US public amid the pandemic. While Trump downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak at the beginning and supports reopening the American economy soon, Fauci has been more cautious of such a move and projected that the COVID-19 outbreak would have a devastating impact in the United States.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States has more than 572,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 23,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.