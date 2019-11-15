- Home
- White House Releases Memo Detailing April Phone Call Between Trump, Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:33 PM
President Donald Trump's administration has made public a memo detailing his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, the White House press secretary office announced on Friday
"First Conversation Had Between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine," the announcement said.