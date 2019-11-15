(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) President Donald Trump 's administration has made public a memo detailing his first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 21, the White House press secretary office announced on Friday.

"First Conversation Had Between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine," the announcement said.