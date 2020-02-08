UrduPoint.com
White House Removes National Security Council Aide Vindman - Lawyer

Sat 08th February 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman - a key witness in the Trump impeachment inquiry - has been removed from working in the White House, his attorney David Pressman said in a statement.

"Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President," Pressman said on Friday. "He does so having spoken publicly once and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress."

Vindman testified against Trump in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry and said he personally heard the phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vindman described Trump's request during the call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for corruption as "improper.

Pressman accuses Trump of taking revenge against Vindman because of Vindman's testimony during the impeachment inquiry.

US Defense Secretary indicated earlier that the Pentagon would welcome Vindman back, saying "we welcome back all of our service members" and "we protect all of our persons, service members, from retribution or anything like that."

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters he was not happy with Vindman but the decision to remove him was up to others in the White House.

On Wednesday, the Senate acquitted Trump on two articles of impeachment charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his dealings with Ukraine.

