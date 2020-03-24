White House Reporter Suspected of Contracting Coronavirus - Association

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A journalist who attended White House events four days in March is suspected of having coronavirus, White House Correspondents' Association president Jonathan Karl said in a statement on Monday.

"We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19.

The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18," Karl said.

The White House hosts daily briefings by the administration's coronavirus Task Force attended often by President Donald Trump.

Karl did not disclose the name and affiliation of the reporter. He recommended all journalists who were at the White House during that period to consult medical professionals.