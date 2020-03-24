UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Reporter Suspected Of Contracting Coronavirus - Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

White House Reporter Suspected of Contracting Coronavirus - Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A journalist who attended White House events four days in March is suspected of having coronavirus, White House Correspondents' Association president Jonathan Karl said in a statement on Monday.

"We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19.

The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18," Karl said.

The White House hosts daily briefings by the administration's coronavirus Task Force attended often by President Donald Trump.

Karl did not disclose the name and affiliation of the reporter. He recommended all journalists who were at the White House during that period to consult medical professionals.

Related Topics

White House Trump March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

2 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

2 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

2 hours ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.