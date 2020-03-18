White House, Republicans Preparing $2,000 Cash Boosts for Americans in Crisis - Reports

President Donald Trump's staff is working with Republicans in Congress to prepare a stimulus plan that would send two $1,000 checks to many US citizens and $300 billion to keep small businesses afloat through the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) national crisis, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President Donald Trump's staff is working with Republicans in Congress to prepare a stimulus plan that would send two $1,000 checks to many US citizens and $300 billion to keep small businesses afloat through the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) national crisis, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department has already prepared a two-page sheet of proposals that it wants to see in the proposed package, the report said citing two senior Trump administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The entire rescue plan in all will amount to $1 trillion poured into the economy and the White House wants it to include a $50 billion special lending program to keep hard hit airlines in business, the report said.

Many Democrats in Congress are on record already advocating the cash payments to Americans. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders has repeated his support for such a program this week.