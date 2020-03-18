UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House, Republicans Preparing $2,000 Cash Boosts For Americans In Crisis - Reports

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:09 PM

White House, Republicans Preparing $2,000 Cash Boosts for Americans in Crisis - Reports

President Donald Trump's staff is working with Republicans in Congress to prepare a stimulus plan that would send two $1,000 checks to many US citizens and $300 billion to keep small businesses afloat through the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) national crisis, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President Donald Trump's staff is working with Republicans in Congress to prepare a stimulus plan that would send two $1,000 checks to many US citizens and $300 billion to keep small businesses afloat through the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) national crisis, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department has already prepared a two-page sheet of proposals that it wants to see in the proposed package, the report said citing two senior Trump administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The entire rescue plan in all will amount to $1 trillion poured into the economy and the White House wants it to include a $50 billion special lending program to keep hard hit airlines in business, the report said.

Many Democrats in Congress are on record already advocating the cash payments to Americans. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders has repeated his support for such a program this week.

Related Topics

Business Washington White House Trump Democrats Congress Post All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid ..

55 seconds ago

Trump Says to Invoke Defense Production Act Amid C ..

56 seconds ago

US Urges Taliban, Afghan Gov't to Release Prisoner ..

58 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to ..

1 minute ago

US calls Afghan prisoner swap 'urgent' amid corona ..

6 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.