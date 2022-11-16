White House Requests $37.7Bln in New Aid for Ukraine From US Congress - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is seeking another $37.7 billion in new aid to Ukraine from Congress as part of the administration's efforts to prop up Kiev amid Russia's special military operation, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The White House is asking Congress for $37.7 billion in assistance for Ukraine, according to the report.

In October, US media reported that a $50 billion Ukraine aid package was under consideration for passage later in the year due to concerns that a Republican-controlled House could be less willing to provide assistance to Ukraine.

The US Congress has already approved tens of billions of Dollars in security, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February.