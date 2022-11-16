White House Requests $37.7Bln in New Aid for Ukraine From US Congress - Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is seeking another $37.7 billion in new aid to Ukraine from Congress as part of the administration's efforts to prop up Kiev amid Russia's special military operation, according to documents obtained by Sputnik.

"To date, roughly three-quarters of the funds previously provided by the Congress have been disbursed or committed, with even more expected by the end of the year. That is why we are urging the Congress to provide additional appropriations to ensure Ukraine has the funding, weapons, and support it needs to defend itself, and that vulnerable people continue to receive lifesaving aid," White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

The White House, according to the letter, is asking for $7.7 billion to replace defense equipment from the US Defense Department's stocks and reimbursement for training provided to Ukrainian forces.

This funding would also improve US ammunition plants in order to increase the United States' capacity and ability to more rapidly replenish US defense stocks, according to the letter.

Moreover, the White House is requesting $7 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which finances the US defense industry to boost production of certain weapons, the letter said.

The White House is also asking for $900 million to provide resettlement assistance, including time-limited cash and medical assistance, case management, English language education, job training, and other support services to Ukrainians arriving in the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program, the letter said.

The request would provide an additional $500 million to the State Department's Foreign Military Financing Program, which would support grants, loans, or loan guarantees to support Ukraine and other US partners,' including major Non-NATO allies', defense against ongoing and emerging threats, according to the letter.

This request would provide $13 billion to provide direct budget support for the government of Ukraine and for critical energy security and economic stabilization, the letter said. This funding would also support cybersecurity in the Western Balkans.

In addition, the White House's request would provide the authority for the Department of State to increase drawdown limits for military assistance in 2023 by $7 billion to $10.7 billion to facilitate additional military assistance to Ukraine or other countries from Department of Defense inventories, the letter said.

In October, US media reported that a $50 billion Ukraine aid package was under consideration for passage later in the year due to concerns that a Republican-controlled House could be less willing to provide assistance to Ukraine.

The US Congress has already approved tens of billions of Dollars in security, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February.